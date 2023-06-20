ONLY REGULAR INFANTRY OFFICERS – Deputy Army Commander

19/06/2023

Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff, Major General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele has cautioned the Officers Selection Board (OSB) members, that the Officer Cadet candidate selection is only meant for young men and women to be trained purely as infantry officers.

Maj Gen Zyeele has emphasised that upon completion of the training, the Officers will be posted to various infantry units where they will remain as infantry Officers and no one will be allowed to change from the corp’s to any other.

He added that candidates must be selected based on merit and that they should be in possession of a grade 12 certificate as stipulated in the advertisement.

The Deputy Army Commander said this at Kohima barracks in Kabwe where he addressed OSB members that no tertiary certificate should be accepted as a basis of selection.

Maj Gen Zyeele said candidates who wish to join the Zambia Army as specialists should wait until an advertisement as regards the same is made available through the media.

The OSB members were selected to conduct the exercise of selectIng candidates from those short listed to undergo Officer Cadet training selection process.

The successful candidates will later be called upon to undergo Officer Cadet training and eventually graduate as Zambia Army commissioned infantry Officers.

OSB is a meticulous process through which candidates who aspire to join Zambia Army as Commissioned Officers have to undergo before they commence actual Officer Cadet training process.

Maj Gen Zyeele further, directed the board members to ensure that the selection process is conducted according to the established rules and on merit.

It is important for members of the public to take note that not everyone (officer or soldier) in the army is a recruiting officer and that Zambia Army does not charge for Recruitment.

Any body asking for money should be reported to Zambia Police Service or military police.

Statement issued by Colonel Martin Kalaluka Liyungu.

Army Spokesperson