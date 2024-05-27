OPEN LETTER TO ALL UPND LEADERS AND THOSE WHO RECEIVED VARIOUS PRESIDENTIAL APPOINTMENTS

Dear UPND Government Officials, Ministers, Directors, PS, MPs, and DCs,Council Chairmen, Mayors,

I want to remind you all that you hold your positions because of HH, whom you have now left vulnerable to attacks from criminals. Some of you have become liabilities.

Many of you are preoccupied with the benefits of your positions and have abandoned HH, leaving him to be targeted and accused like a criminal. He entrusted you with these roles to assist him in serving the people of Zambia and to be vigilant.

You have allowed him to be accused of various wrongdoings, leaving him to face baseless attacks from any Jim and Jack. Zambia can not be developed by one man; it requires the collective effort of various institutions.

Misguided individuals are making reckless statements that threaten national security, and you remain silent. Perhaps it is because some of you are accustomed to moving from one government to another. But think about the lives of ordinary citizens that some of these minions are putting at risk. Some people who destroyed our nation are conveying meetings to divide the country, and you are comfortable in those offices.

It is time for you to step up and support the president amidst these unwarranted attacks that aim to tarnish his name despite all his efforts to unite and develop Zambia. Without him being where he is, you can not be in those positions. Think about it.

It doesn’t need rocket science to deduce what’s going on. Remember Edgar Lungu’s post on “Why me” and Mwansa, who are facing tribal related charges in southern probince. If you get Edgar Lungu’s statement and listen to what that lady MP and Munir Zulu are saying. It is easy to tell why JJ Banda is missing and his case is being used for politics.

It is the battle against corruption. The idea is to bring the Easterners in the fight against the government so as to derail the corruption fight. Since the officials from the East were not much involved in the plander of national resources. The only way to bring the East in is through the purported abduction.

The chorus in the opposition UKA party from Edgar Lungu’s hymn book is too loud. UPND, please join the singing. Protect your president at all cost. JJ Banda’s disappearance is being used to turn East and North against South, but one thing we must remember as Zambians is that these criminals were not stealing for a particular tribe. They stole for themselves and their immediate families and we need to unite and fight this syndicate as one Zambia one people.Edgar Lungu and group have exposed themselves. From the machinations, it is easy, going by public statements issued so far. This whole episode is designed to benefit Edgar Lungu politically, like I once said Lungu’s survival is on violence even in government and this is the game here. That’s the motivation for this crime. I only hope they don’t kill him like they did when in power. We want JJ Banda back in good health.

Sincerely,

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

Concerned citizen