Open letter To Dr. Nevers Mumba

Open letter……

Dr. Nevers Mumba

Former Vice President of Zambia

Former Ambassador to Canada

MMD president.

Dear Dr. Nevers Mumba,

I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. I write to you as a concerned citizen, acknowledging your distinguished background as a man of God and your notable contributions during your time as Vice President and Ambassador.

Over the years, Zambia has faced significant challenges related to tribalism and the shrinking of democratic space. Various civil society organizations, including the Law Association of Zambia, the Church mother body, the American Embassy, as well as opposition political parties, have expressed their concerns in this regard. It is in this context that I appeal to you to use your position and influence to promote unity in our nation.

As a former pastor by profession, your moral compass and understanding of the need for harmony among people from different backgrounds can greatly contribute to tackling these issues.

Your voice in advocating for unity, inclusivity, and respect for democratic principles could a difference in our society.

However, recent statements and actions have raised concerns among many who feel that you are more focused on securing a position as the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the current administration led by President Hakainde Hichilema ,Dr Nevers Mumba your appetite of seeking a job as foreign affairs minister is very worrying by us the youths we do understand that you are a close friend of Greg Mills from the Brent Brenthurst Foundation pushing agenda .

This follows You sir “your impressive” performance for them in Zimbabwe. They think you would carry a heavier voice as substantive alternative to HH so that you can be used to say what HH can’t openly says against his fellow heads of state up to now Zambians have not heard a congratulations message to the Zimbabwe president .

Doctor Mumba the rumor recently says you supported a Brenthurst candidate in Congo the incumbent FELIX Tsekedi all these are careless way of doing politics you are not building but creating enemies of the nation.

It is important to recognize that your allegiance to the ruling government may be perceived as compromising your role as an opposition leader.

In the interest of fostering a strong democracy and ensuring checks and balances, it is crucial that opposition leaders, such as yourself, play an active and constructive role.

By addressing the concerns of your fellow opposition leaders, engaging in healthy debate, and offering alternative perspectives, you can contribute to a robust political environment.

It is my hope that you will reconsider your approach and prioritize the interests of the nation over personal ambitions. By focusing on unity, addressing tribalism, and advocating for democratic principles, you can make a significant impact on the well-being of our country.

I trust that you will carefully consider these concerns and take appropriate action. Your dedication to public service and your esteemed reputation warrant such introspection.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. I believe that, together, we can build a stronger and more inclusive Zambia.pass my greetings to president HH the country knows that you are party of the members who are with the president during this festival season in bwengwa at his farm as he appoints the next minister of foreign affairs.

Yours sincerely,

– The great elephant

– Ibrahim Kabwe mwamba

– Political Youth activist

– Member of the African youth parliament.

– Southern Africa students and youths development association (SASYDA President)