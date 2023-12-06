OPPOSITION CAN ONLY HOLD MASS RALLY IN 2024-ZAMBIA POLICE

…Under the circumstances, the planned rally should not go ahead, instead you are advised to engage in dialogue with the Zambia Police at the earliest convenient time to set an alternative future date for the said rally, preferably early next year (2024)….

Although the Opposition announced the reschedule of the mass rally intended for this Saturday due to the Chingola (Senseli) Mine Disaster, the Zambia Police has anounced the cancellation of the Opposition rally until next year.

Responding to a Notice by the Opposition to hold a mass rally at Freedom Park in Kitwe, the Zambia Police has stated that its officers are engaged in providing security in Chingola and families in Kitwe are affected by the event in Chingola.

Officer-inCharge, Thomas Swala advised the Opposition to discuss a possible future date in early 2024.

Below is the letter from the Zambia Police.

ZAMBA POLICE SERVICE

RIVESIDE POLICE STATION

P,O BOX 202

KITWE

CONFIDENTIAL

04th December, 2023.

Mr. Jackson Silavwe – President, Golden Party Zambia,

To:

Ms Saboi Imboela – President, National Democratic Congress,.

Mr. Chanda Kasolo- Secretary General, Zambia Must Prosper

Mr. Emmanuel C. Chileshe – Secretary General, Christian Democratic Party.

Dear Sir/Madam

REF- NOTIFICATION TO HOLD A JOINT OPPOSITION POLITICAL “SAVE

ZAMBIA” MASS RALLY AT FREEDOM PARK IN KITWE.

I draw the reference from the captioned matter and wishes to acknowledge receipt of your notification about your planned mass rally at Freedom Park in Kitwe.

The date for the public meeting is Saturday O9th December, 2023 starting at 10:00 to 18:00 hours.

I now wish to state that:

•The security situation in Riverside and Kitwe in general is not conducive for such a meeting due to a tragedy at Senseli Mine in Chingola where a number of small-scale mining youths are feared dead. As an organised body, Kitwe Police Officers are also fully involved in the ongoing rescue/recovery operations on site.

You may also wish to know that the tragedy has affected the communities of Kitwe too, bearing in mind that some of the victims are believed to be from Kitwe townships.

In other words, Kitwe Communities are grieving too to host such a public meeting.

Under the circumstances, the planned rally should not go ahead, instead you engage in dialogue with the Zambia Police at the earliest convenient time to set an alternative date for the said rally, preferably early next year (2024).

Thomas Swala (Assist Sup)

OFFICER-IN-CHARGE