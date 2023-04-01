OPPOSITION LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT SAYS USA NOT LEGITIMATE TO LECTURE ZAMBIA ON DEMOCRACY

By Patricia Male

The opposition Leadership Movement has charged that the United States of America is not legitimate to lecture Zambia on democracy.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Party President Dr. Richard Silumbe has argued that Zambia has developed democratically the past years as evidenced by the smooth handing over of power whenever there is change of regime.

Dr. Silumbe says America is not the best to lecture or intervene in Zambia’s democracy and has advised that country to respect Zambia’s democracy just as Zambia respects theirs.

He explained that president Hakainde Hichilema is the best to talk about democracy because he is head of state and abides by democratic tenets and norms.

Zambia this week co-hosted a two-day second summit for democracy organized by the US, along with South Korea, Costa Rica and Netherlands.

PHOENIX NEWS