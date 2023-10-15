OPPOSITION MPs TO REMAIN VIGILANT ON POSSIBLE FLOODING OF ZAMBIAN MARKET WITH MEALIE MEAL CONTAINING GMOs.

………..as Leader of Opposition Brian Mundubile says the CDF has failed because of Governnent failure to fund it.

Lusaka………..Saturday, October 14, 2023.[Smart Eagles[

Leader of Opposition Hon Brian Mundubile says Parliamentarians will remain vigilant to ensure that Mealie Meal containing GMOs from South Africa does not find itself in Zambia’s Shoprite Outlets.

This follows the disclosure by Government that Zambia National Service Eagle one will be supplying mealie meal to Shoprite stores countrywide at K230.

The move comes barely few months after Eagle one had been given a permit to import Mealie Meal containing GMOs from South Africa and Export it to Democratic Republic of Congo, a move which was opposed by certain quarters.

Speaking to the Media Friday, Hon Mundubile Said MPs will take keen interest to completely eliminate the possibility of GMO mealie meal finding itself on the Zambian Market.

“We all appreciate the dangers of going that route, from time immemorial from the Mwanawasa Government, people that have been there before have refused for the importation of GMO products”

“As Members of Parliament, we will take it upon ourselves. We have different skills within our members, to be on the look out because ours is to ensure that we protect the people that voted for us. If our questions are not properly answered in parliament, we will report back to the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon Mundubile has bemoaned the lethargic disbursement of the Constituency Development Fund.

He said MPs are unable to implement their projects which had been lined up for the year 2023.

Hon Mundubile wondered why Most Constituencies have received less than 25% of the money allocated under CDF.

He said the Programme is failing because the Government has failed to fund CDF.

“I want to ensure that these MPs should be able to go back to their constituencies freely because it is not their fault that there is no funding. There is a tendency by our friends on the right to try and pit our members against their constituents by saying your MPs are not representing you well nowonder you are not being funded,” he said.