OPPOSITION MPS WARN UK, USA AND EU MISSIONS IN ZAMBIA.
Zambias largest opposition party, the Patriotic Front Members of Parliament today visited the above mentioned foreign missions in Zambia and issued a warning regarding consequences of them supporting the destruction of democracy and the circumvention of the rule of law in Zambia.
The MPS said, there is mounting pressure from Zambian masses who believe the recent occurrences are supported by foreign interests working with the UPND government to obliterate democracy and shutter the rule of law in the country.
What is happening in Zambia cannot be allowed to happen in countries of those accused to supporting those acts in Zambia. Consequently, masses in Zambia have urged MPs to adequately represent their aspirations and avoid a total breakdown of the rule of law.
The MPs acknowledged that the democratic space is shrinking with unprecedented velocity creating a high chance of political volatility.
And therefore their made their warning was both timely and made in national interest.
Over 30 MPs participated in the delivery of this message.
You are the most indisciplined leadership to ever run this country. You want foreign missions to be on your side, you want everyone to hate the upnd and begin loving you. Madness.
The west will not act on any complaints for 2 reasons.
1. They now have an LGBT champion in Zambia that is doing wonders to normalise this practice.
2. They have unfettered access to our minerals. They even have a special reserved parking slot at KKIA for their private jets to come collect our gold, emeralds and sulligate. God knows what else.
Why should they when we are enjoying peace in our country? Ask Zimbabwe to help you since Mnagwagwa’s way of dealing with opposition is what you admire.
PF cadres politicking sure is called “Zambian masses” please don’t include me because am busy working hard from the opportunities available that there is no lawlessnes on the street and I can invest without fear some cadre is coming to claim a portion of my hard earned Investment.
Useless indisciplined MPs. They spoke on behalf of their bellys; the new dawn has curtailed their spending freely wealth corruptly acquired. I saw educated and mature PF MPs debating in the house after this rot was kicked out. What a breath of fresh air the debates were. Why have they not gone to Zimbabwe embassy to seek support since its Zimbabwe’s “democracy” they admire?