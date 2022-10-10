OPPOSITION PARTY VOWS TO DEFEND KBF AGAINST HARM

By Michael Nyumbu

Opposition Zambia Must Prosper – ZMP Southern Province Youth Chairperson, Harry Muyunda, says they stand ready to defend Party President, Kelvin Bwalya Fube at all costs despite the situation.

Muyunda has charged that the party will not allow government to harm its leader for simply airing out his views.

He has since sounded a warning, telling government to refrain from making fake corruption charges against their leader.

Muyunda feels the new administration must spend more energy on ending poverty and other pertinent issues such as abolishing homosexual practices in the country.

He accused President Hakainde Hichilema of failing to fulfill promises he made to Zambians prior to his election, hence resorting to persecuting opposition political parties.

Muyunda’s remarks come after the Drug Enforcement Commission- DEC arrested ZMP leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya on charges of money laundering.