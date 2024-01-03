Oscar Pistorius to be RELEASED from jail on Friday

Convicted murderer and former Olympian and Paralympian, Oscar Pistorius will walk out of prison on Friday as the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirmed his parole as of January 5.

Pistorius was sent to prison for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp 10 years ago on the evening of Valentine’s Day in 2013.

The DCS said Pistorius will be monitored until the expiration of his sentence in 2029.

As part of parole conditions, the 37-year-old will be expected to be home at a certain time and not consume alcohol for the duration of his sentence.

Pistorius will be living at his uncle’s home in Pretoria, The Pretoria News reported.

The DCS said details of his transportation from the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre in Tshwane will be kept private for security reasons.

The parole board has ironed out a list of “other programmes” that are compulsory for Pistorius to attend.

“The Department of Correctional Services affirms that a decision taken by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) on November 24, 2023 to place inmate Oscar Leonard Carl Pistorius on parole, effectively from January 5, 2024, remains valid and is to be enforced.

“The general parole conditions will apply to Pistorius. For example, he will be expected to be home at particular hours of the day. He may not consume alcohol and other prohibited substances.

“Just like other parolees, Pistorius is restricted from conducting media interviews,” the DCS said.

Pistorius has been in jail since late 2014 and was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 13 years and five months.

The former gold medallist shot Steenkamp multiple times with his licensed 9mm pistol while she was in the bathroom of their home in Pretoria.

His legal team told AFP that they were hoping Pistorius would be released by Christmas.

IOL