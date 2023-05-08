OSISA GIVES ZAMBIA $1M TO FIGHT CORRUPTION

This morning in London, we had a meeting with a delegation from Open Society led by Vice President, Salil Shetty. The Foundation focuses on promoting democracy and holding accountable public office bearers on the usage of public resources.

We thanked Open Society for the US$1million grant to boost our committed fight against past, present and future corruption.

We talked about the interconnection between democracy and debt in the Global South and role of non-state actors in petitioning the international community on structural changes that can address exposure of developing countries to unsustainable debt.

Mr Shetty hailed Zambia as an oasis of democracy, for our robust legal reforms in abolishing the death penalty and repealing the Criminal Defamation of the President law.

It is good to engage with partners like Open Society who work tirelessly in helping Zambia on our democracy journey, as a government that is striving to meet the needs of the people.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia