OUR COLLEAGUES IN GOVT WOULD WANT US TO SING PRAISES FOR THEM OVER THE RECRUITMENT OF MORE TEACHERS- Kampyongo

OUR COLLEAGUES IN GOVT WOULD WANT US TO SING PRAISES FOR THEM OVER THE RECRUITMENT OF MORE TEACHERS

……..but doing so is same as praising a parent who knows that when they have more children they need to double provision – Kampyongo

Lusaka…. Friday, September 23, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo has said praising the UPND government for employing more teachers is same as praising a parent who knows that when they have more children they need to double provision.

Hon Kampyongo said improving teacher pupil ratio is a normal thing for any government to do.

He said this when he and other PF MPs addressed the media after Parliamentary proceedings today.

“Our colleagues in government would want us to sing praises for them over the recruitment of more teachers. We acknowledge what they have done in that area. They must also understand that the reason tertiary institutions exist, where we are training teachers, where we are training medical staff, it’s for them to produce human resource that will go into this sector,” he said.

“Now praising them for that is like praising a parent who knows that when they have more children they need to double the food requirements for the home. So improve teacher pupil ratio is a normal thing for any government. Its normal, it’s a routine.”

Hon Kampyongo wondered what the New Dawn Administration expects to be doing if they want praises over what they are required to do.

“The fact that the sitting government increases the number of teachers…..what then do they expect to be doing as a government if they want to be praised for doing what is required of any government sitting?” he asked.

Meanwhile, the Lawmaker bemoaned the conditions under which councilor operate.

“Instead of enticing councilors to become teachers so that you create by elections which are costly, why don’t you look after the councilors? So that when they are given a chance by their people, they stick to serving the people that elected them,” he said.

“You know they are vulnerable that is why you can pull them out of the electing positions with recruitment into teaching service. So it’s important that we look at the welfare of our councilors who are on the ground.”

SmartEagles2022