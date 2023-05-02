OUR INNOCENT NAMES HAVE BEEN TURNISHED FOR NOTHING

Chanda John Chimba writes……..

Last year, Idah Banda aired a report on a young man, Emmauel mwanza who sold eggs to make a living, the story touched so many people including myself.

I visited his house with my brother Remmy Kangwa and sister Idah and we immediately started to help him, others came on board also and showed so much concern over him.



A decision was made to have him go back to school instead of doing the egg business , we first moved him out of the house in bauleni to a better place in chalala, then got him into boarding school.



Yesterday, a friend of mine called me and told me that I and the two others in this picture Remmy and Idah were a topic in a certain saloon.

She said one of the ladies who was doing her hair in the salon apparently met Emmanuel in chalala selling tomatoes outside his gate and she asked him why he was doing that when he has received help .



Emmauel said there is no help he has received as me , Remmy and Idah have been chowing all his money and other contributions that people make to him.



He accused us of getting 300,000 kwacha from I don’t know we’re and pocketing it , also a house was apparently donated to him which we sold and didn’t tell him about it …😂😂😂



He also told some Journalists and other people that he plans to go on media and expose us because we have made millions using his name.

I’m still in shock over this and mauless because there is nothing but love and care that we have shown to this young man from the time we knew about him.

But we leave all to God!