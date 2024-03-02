OUR NATIONAL DISASTER IS THE UPND LEADERSHIP, HAKAINDE HICHILEMA IS BEING DISHONEST- Fred M’membe

OUR NATIONAL DISASTER IS THE UPND LEADERSHIP, HAKAINDE HICHILEMA IS BEING DISHONEST

We have a leadership crisis in Zambia. And our national disaster right now is the UPND leadership, nothing else. They are not truthful and sincere at all. The have let the people down.

Just last year, Mr Hakainde Hichilema told the President of Israel on camera that Zambia is food sufficient, and that we were supplying mealie meal to other African countries. A few months down the line, we have an unprecedented looming hunger crisis.

In terms of moving forward, UPND has clearly demonstrated that they lack the leadership capacity to run this country. This leadership crisis is at all levels, top-bottom. They are running down this country right, left and centre.

To put this country back on its feet again, we have no other solution or alternative but to remove the UPND and Mr Hichilema from the driving seat in 2026. Failure to that, we are doomed. Clearly, we can’t keep relying on a leadership that does not have a vision and direction. We can’t keep a leadership that is perpetually lying. At what point do they tell the truth? How can we trust a leadership that is never truthful? These are the bigger questions that all Zambians should ask. This is not the leadership that Zambia deserves.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party Zambia