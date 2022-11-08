“Our Relative Was Beaten To Death,” Claims Family Of One Of The Candidates Who Died During Zambia Correctional Service Pre-recruitment Sprint In Kabwe

“OUR RELATIVE WAS BEATEN TO DEATH,” CLAIMS FAMILY OF ONE OF THE CANDIDATES WHO DIED DURING ZCS PRE-RECRUITMENT SPRINT IN KABWE

Two kabwe based Zambia correctional service hopeful recruits who died during running exercise have been put to rest.

State Pathologist Luchenga Adam Mucheleng’anga has conducted postmortem on the two male candidates who died during interviews for the on-going Zambia Correctional Services recruitments.

The victims identified as 28-year-old STANLEY SIWALE, of Kawama compound and 29-year-old MUBANGA CHILESHE, a resident of Railways compound allegedly died on 1st November, during a running exercise which is part of the recruitment process.

Preliminary findings of the postmoterm conducted on the two bodies showed multiple external and internal injuries with blood clots, an indication of trauma from external force.

Pathologist Mucheleng’anga could however not give an immediate opinion on the exact cause of death for the two victims, saying he will only be able to do so after laboratory tests on the samples collected are concluded in three weeks time.

But the family of SIWALE, who insist that their deceased relative was beaten to death by inmates on instruction from Correctional Service officers has vowed not to relent in ensuring that justice prevails in the matter.

Meanwhile, late SIWALE’s father has questioned why the state did not give him the opportunity to pick an independent Pathologist as opposed to government choosing a state-aligned one to conduct an autopsy on his son.

The two victims have since been buried at Banda cemetary.

By Getrude Mwape SPICE FM 91.1 Kabwe