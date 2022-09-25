OUR WIVES WILL CHEAT ON US IF THEY PARTICIPATE IN DEVELOPMENTAL ACTIVITIES – VILLAGERS
By Evans Liyali
Some married men in Mazabuka’s Mwanchingwala chiefdom are allegedly not a allowing their wives to participate in developmental activities in villages for fear that they will cheat on them.
This came to light during a recent stakeholders meeting for fisheries management organized by Ecofish.
Mazabuka Fisheries Officer, John Kanyama, disclosed that the status quo has made it difficult for government departments to involve women in various programs.
And Chief Mwanchingwala representative, Gristen Choomba, stated that the trend has affected the efforts to have women participation in development.
He called for change of the mindset among men in order to increase involvement of women in economic ventures.
You can only worry if married to more than one wife! These days infidelity is one sure way to expire early & couples by experience are aware of so many venereal diseases and especially our women are trust worthy and it is usually men who misbehave. This arguement is unfortunate and we require more civic education from the Church, CDOs and Government as development programs are going to suffer if this risk is not mitigated.
Yes, it happens. remember Mrs Lungu did it with the fishing camp chairman who later became a crocodile’s supper and breakfast.
most of the fishermen are uncontrolable over bamuka mwine. “ati if you want me to supply fish to you, you first open an account before supply” and the mukamwine has already used some of her logistics thinking, if she doesn’t comply to the conditions she would come back home empty handed. and the devil is following behind her say “just try it OLO kamodzi Chabe you will lose nothing and your husband will know nothing, futi this fisherman azakupasa na nsomba zamahala”. the station is not as easy as you may think it is! safeguard your spouse!