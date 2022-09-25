OUR WIVES WILL CHEAT ON US IF THEY PARTICIPATE IN DEVELOPMENTAL ACTIVITIES – VILLAGERS

By Evans Liyali

Some married men in Mazabuka’s Mwanchingwala chiefdom are allegedly not a allowing their wives to participate in developmental activities in villages for fear that they will cheat on them.

This came to light during a recent stakeholders meeting for fisheries management organized by Ecofish.

Mazabuka Fisheries Officer, John Kanyama, disclosed that the status quo has made it difficult for government departments to involve women in various programs.

And Chief Mwanchingwala representative, Gristen Choomba, stated that the trend has affected the efforts to have women participation in development.

He called for change of the mindset among men in order to increase involvement of women in economic ventures.