CHOLERA OUTBREAK AN INDICATION OF BREAK DOWN OF LAW AND ORDER- John Sangwa

CHOLERA OUTBREAK AN INDICATION OF BREAK DOWN OF LAW AND ORDER

By Leah Ngoma

Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa says the cholera outbreak in the country is an indication of a breakdown of law and order as some institutions and individuals do not understand their functions and how a country should be governed.

Speaking when he featured on Tuesday’s edition of let the people talk programme on Phoenix FM this morning, Mr Sangwa says the constitution is very clear on the role of the central, provincial and local government but notes that there is currently confusion as to who should perform which function.

Mr Sangwa says it is not the responsibility of the head of state or Ministers to inspect cholera treatment centers or monitoring adherence to cholera preventive measures in markets as this is the responsibility of local authorities.

He explains that the role of the central government is to ensure local authorities are adequately funded to ensure provision of clean water and proper sanitation among other services hence recent inspections conducted by the president and the ministers to cholera treatment centers are tantamount to interference and against the law.

Mr Sangwa says what the country needs going forward is to restore law and order and ensure local authorities are well funded as they understand what needs to be done at local level to prevent such outbreaks.

