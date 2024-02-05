Outrage as Davido and Burna Boy lose Grammy nominations

Social media users are throwing their support for music stars, Davido and Burna Boy following their loss at the 2024 Grammy.

On Sunday, February 4th, music stars from across the globe gathered at the Crypto Com Arena in Los Angeles for the 66th Academy Awards.

Unfortunately, no Nigerian artist won any award as they lost to their rival. Burna Boy who scored 4 nominations, Global Music Performance, Best African Music, Best Melodic Rap, and Best Global Music Album, lost them all to his rivals.

Burna’s song ‘Alone’ was lost to the trio of Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, and Edgar Myer’s song ‘Pashto’. City Boys also lost in the Best African Music Performance to South African singer, Tyla. For the Best Melodic Rap performance category, Burna Boy lost to American rappers, Lil Durk and J Cole. His last nomination lost was to World Fusion band Shakti’s ‘This Moment’.

Following suit, Davido lost his 3 Grammy nominations for Best Global Music Performance which Tyla won, Album of the Year, and Best African Music Performance.

It is a sad time for fans and lovers of these artists as they flooded social media dragging the Grammys.