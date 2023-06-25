OVER 1000 TRADING PLACES ABANDONED AT CITY MARKET

Over one thousand stands have been abandoned at Lusaka City Market as traders are opting to trade from the streets.

Traders inside the market have complained that this has resulted in the loss of business.

They want the authority to quickly recall all the traders back in the market which they desperately needed not so long ago.

But those trading from the streets say lack of proper security in the market has forced them to move onto the streets.

They have also complained that space is limited and the owners of the stands are not accommodative.

Despite City Market being fully operational, the market is not fully occupied as most of the traders prefer trading from outside.

By Victoria Kayeye Yambani

Diamond TV