OVER 200 EX-GOVERNMENT WORKERS SUE LAW FIRM OVER MONIES

OVER 200 former government employees have sued a law firm and a debt collection company over alleged failure to account for their money.

The money in question was to be paid to the plaintiffs in relation to a lawsuit in connection with termination of their employment.

Emely Kajokoto and 200 others want the Lusaka High Court to order a law firm, Okware & Associates, and debtor collector M Simatama Maliwa to account for money due to the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs have submitted that the defendants received the money in question through Lukona Chambers, which had accessed the funds from the Ministry of Justice on behalf of some of them.

Ms Kajokoto and others are seeking a declaration that M Simatama Malilwa, who is not a legal practitioner, should not be a paymaster considering that debt collectors are not regulated and accountable to any legal body.

The plaintiffs are further seeking an order that Mr Malilwa gives an explanation of how he arrived at the final amounts being disbursed to the plaintiffs.

