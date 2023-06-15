OVER 2500 FQM EMPLOYEES TO BE AFFECTED BY PLANNED REORGANIZATION

By Michael Kaluba

Over 2500 employees of First Quantum Minerals-FQM- will be impacted by the planned reorganization beginning next month, the majority of whom will be rehired by Kansashi once the consolidation is finished by October this year.

National Union of Miners and Allied Workers-NUMAW- President Saul Simujika says FQM made it clear during a meeting yesterday that the workers from the FQMO Road and Earthworks Division and FQMO mining division will be declared redundant and paid their dues in accordance before being re-employed by a consolidated Kansanshi.

Mr. Simujika claims that the unions have pressed FQM to launch its upcoming s3 project, which is intended to create large amounts of low-grade material, as soon as possible to maintain the jobs that are at risk.

He further says that FQM has declined to state how many people will be considered excess after the reorganization is complete, choosing instead to suggest that this will be a dynamic target that will be established by the process itself.

FQM recently announced plans to lay off some of its employees starting next month, after deciding to combine its FQMO road and earthworks division, FQMO mining divisions, and other supporting services with the current activities at Kansanshi.

