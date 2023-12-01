OVER 30 MINERS TRAPPED AFTER MINE COLLAPSES IN CHINGOLA

By Leah Ngoma

Over 30 miners are currently trapped after an open pit mine collapsed on them in Chingola on the Copperbelt.

Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has told parliament this morning that the trapped miners are now under the rubble and rescuers are struggling to retrieve them.

Mr Mwiimbu who did not name the mine where the miners are trapped has since urged Zambians to commit the trapped miners in prayers.

And Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba has confirmed that one illegal has died at Black Pit Area of Konkola Copper Mine-KCM- dump site after a portion of earth collapsed on him and others.

PHOENIX NEWS