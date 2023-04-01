OVER 3,000 BAGS OF MEALIE MEAL DESTINED FOR DR CONGO IMPOUNDED IN NDOLA

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

The Anti-Smuggling team in Ndola has in the last five days impounded 3,197 bags of mealie-meal destined to be smuggled into the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba says on Monday 27th March 2023, the Anti-Smuggling team managed to impound a light truck in Chiwala area of Ndola which was loaded with 201 by 25kg bags of mealie-meal and on Tuesday 28th March 2023, the team impounded a Blue Scania Light Truck loaded with 400 bags of mealie-meal at Miami Garage Masala in the industrial area.

Mr. Mweemba says on Thursday, 30th march 2023, the Anti-Smuggling team during patrols managed to impound two Sino trucks which were laden with 1,896 bags of 25kg of mealie-meal which were concealed for purposes of being smuggled to DR Congo through Chiwala area while on Friday 31st March 2023, the team intercepted a tipper truck Toton Auman loaded with 700 bags of 25kg mealie-meal.

He has since reiterated the police commitment to ensuring that through routine patrols, smuggling of mealie-meal into DRC is curbed adding that police have identified and sealed all points being used to access that country.

