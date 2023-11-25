OVER 50 PEOPLE SWINDLED AFTER THEY PAID MORE THAN K700,000 IN ORDER TO BUY IRON SHEETS

Three people among them two women have since been arrested in connection with the offence of Obtaining Pecuniary Advantage By False Pretence in which they dishonestly obtained K742,490=00 from the members of public on pretext that they were selling iron sheets when in fact not.

The suspects are believed to be the owners of Guangzhou Roofing Company situated along Mungwi Road Lusaka.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the between June 1, 2023 and October 30, 2023, the company run a promotional advert on their Facebook page suggesting that Iron Sheets were on promotion, hence a lot of people rushed to the company to make payments to which they were advised to make collection after a period of two weeks.

“Whenever clients (members of the public) went to the company for collections of their items, the management would give excuses until they got fade up and reported the matter to the Police station. More than 50 complaints from different places have been recorded. Police are investigating the matter and have since apprehended the suspects,” he said.

Mr Hamoonga said the suspects include Robert Ngala aged 43 of house number 514 Mtendere compound, who is one of the directors, Norah Namuyemba aged 32 of house number 38 off Buluwe road Woodlands who is a cashier and Phales Chileshe aged 24 of HSE number 1202 Woodlands who is also a cashier.

“Police have formerly arrested and charged them for the offence of Obtaining Pecuniary Advantage by False Pretence and the two ladies have since been released on Police bonds while the director Robert Ngala is still in Custody as investigations are still ongoing and more complainants are still flocking the police station to lodge formal complaints against them,” he said.

Mwebantu