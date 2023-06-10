Government says over Five Thousand candidates have been shortlisted for the commissioned and noncommissioned jobs in the Defense Forces.

Defense Minister Ambrose Lufuma said a total number of Two Hundred, Thirty Six Thousand candidates applied for recruitment in the Zambia Army, Zambia National Service and Zambia Air force.

Mr Lifuma however maintained that the available slots for recruitment in the three defense services is five thousand.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr Lufuma said the names of successful candidates will be published in the Zambia Daily Mail and Times of Zambia and the Ministry of Defense website on Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week.

The Minister says the shortlisted candidates will be expected to report to the provincial centers on Sunday 18th June, 2023.

He said the third phase will be shortlisting and publication of successful candidates after undergoing medical, physical exams and aptitude tests.

Mr Lufuma said prospective candidates in the military will have a duty to defend the sovereignty of their country and will be required to be deployed within and outside Zambia.

The Minister thanked the Youths for their patience and resilience through the entire recruitment process and wished the successful candidates luck as they undertake the military training.