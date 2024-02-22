OVERZEALOUS POLITICIANS AND CADRES LEARN A LESSON FROM JACKSON CHAMA

We should all learn from Jackson Chama to engage in politics without resorting to tribal hate speech. While you can criticize my views on governance even insulting me, I don’t care but, attacking my family or tribe will provoke a fierce response. None of us chose our ethnicities, whether Tonga, Bemba, Lozi, Ngoni, Lamba, etc. And I cannot be punished because my tribesmen have committed a crime no!

Many have ignorantly argued that he committed no crime. My advice is that attend all court sessions to understand the depth of ignorance in your brain. People from various tribes, including those not our own, have positively changed our lives some of us, thus you see me advocating for respect for all tribes.

This serves as a serious lesson to everyone in government, opposition, and ordinary citizens. Let’s debate and disagree with ideas, not threats of tribal elimination upon assuming power. Jackson Chama’s actions, seemingly normal, hint at anticipated genocide. We must question the source of his courage.

Instead of targeting entire regions or tribes, focus on specific leaders. Never wage war against an entire group based on the actions of one individual.

He was arrested in Lusaka, and moved to Choma were we submitted the first docket and later he has been moved to Kalomo where another concerned citizen had reported the matter to police upon watching his demeaning video. He is in police custody in Kalomo district .

SIKAILE C SIKAILE