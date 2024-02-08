Pakistan election: Two fatal explosions in Balochistan on day before elections

Two bombs exploded in Balochistan province in Pakistan just before the general elections, and it has caused the death of at least 22 people, according to officials.

The first explosion killed 14 people outside the office of a candidate running on their own in Pishin district.

Another blast killed eight people in Qillah Saif Ullah district, which is about 150km (93 miles) away. A lot of people got hurt in the two explosions.

Nobody has said they did the attack in Pishin yet. Pishin is about 50km from Quetta and 100km from the Afghan border. The local government said 25 people were also hurt.

Pictures on social media display cars and motorcycles destroyed by the explosion. The incident happened outside the election office of a candidate who was meeting with his assistant at the time.

More information about the second explosion is still coming out. A high-ranking police officer told the AFP news agency that it happened in the main market of Qila Saifullah, and the target was the election office of the JUI-F party.

In the past week, there have been violent fights in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces as the voting day on Thursday gets closer.

The police are trying to find out why the explosions happened and the injured people have been taken to hospitals nearby.

The Balochistan government said the election will happen as scheduled.

“We promise to stop terrorists from ruining this important election process,” said Jan Achakzai, the provincial information minister, on X, which was previously known as Twitter.