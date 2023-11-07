Palestinian activist detained ‘after slaughter call’

Ahed Tamimi, a well-known Palestinian activist, was taken into custody by Israeli authorities in the occupied West Bank.

Ms Tamimi, who is 22 years old, was kept in custody for one night in the village of Nabi Saleh, reported the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society.

The military in Israel said to AFP news agency that they believed she was encouraging violence and terrorist actions.

Israeli news outlets said that Ms Tamimi was taken into custody because she made a threatening post on Instagram where she talked about killing Jewish settlers.

“[When comparing], she allegedly wrote that what Hitler did to you was something trivial,” the newspaper Haaretz reported. The statement refers to Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany’s killing of six million Jews during the Holocaust.

The post and the account with Ms Tamimi’s name and photo cannot be seen online anymore.

Israel’s ultra-conservative Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, shared a picture on X(formerlyTwitter) that seemed to depict an Israeli soldier holding Ahed Tamimi in a bedroom.

He said she showed”compassion and support for the Nazi people on social media” and promised:”No acceptance of terrorists and people who support terrorism. “

However, Ms Tamimi’s mother, Nariman, said that she didn’t write the post.

As a teenager, Ahed Tamimi came to represent resistance against Israel’s occupation around the world.

In 2015, a teenager who was 14 years old at that time was caught on camera biting an Israeli soldier. The soldier was trying to capture her younger brother.

Two years later, she got arrested because she was caught on camera hitting and kicking an Israeli soldier during a fight near her house. She was given a punishment of eight months in jail by an Israeli court.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society stated that Ms. Tamimi was one of 70 Palestinians who were taken into custody during Israeli raids in the West Bank and East Jerusalem on Sunday night.

SinceOctober7th, there have been a total of 2,150 people detained in that place. This all started when gunmen from Hamas in Gaza attacked Israel,resulting in the death of 1,400 individuals and 240 being held as hostages.

Israel has been attacking Gaza without stopping and they have also sent soldiers on the ground for over a week now in order to try to wipe out Hamas. Over 9,700 people have died in Gaza, according to the health ministry controlled by Hamas.

There has been a sudden increase in violent incidents happening in the West Bank.

The United Nations says that 141 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces. This mostly happened when there were fights after Israeli forces searched and arrested people or during protests supporting Gaza.

Two Israelis have died because of Palestinians in the same time frame.

Around 600,000 Jewish people currently live in 140 communities that were established after Israel took control of the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war.

Many countries believe that the settlements go against international laws,but Israel disagrees.