Pamela Chisumpa’s alleged abducators to undergo mental examination

By GRACE CHAILE

Two men accused of abducting Pamela Chisumpa and 12 other women in Lusaka’s Chalala area will undergo mental examination before taking plea in the High Court.

This is to ascertain whether James Bwalya, 22, and Matthews Sikaonga, also 22 are mentally fit to attend trial.

The Court has also ordered that Bwalya be referred for medical examination to determine his fitness to attend trial given the injuries sustained on his back.

