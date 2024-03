PAMELA CHISUMPA’S ‘RESCUER’ GETS ZAF JOB

Robby Chitambo, the young man who rescued Pamela Chisumpa and others who were abducted and kept in Chalala has been employed by the Zambia Air Force (ZAF).

Robby was very instrumental in the rescuing of Pamela and the other abducted girls in October 2022.

Him being given a chance to serve Mother Zambia is something that everyone must be proud of.