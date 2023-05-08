PAMELA CHISUPA’S ALLEGED ABDUCTOR GETS 3 MORE WEEKS BED REST

A consultant spine surgeon, has submitted to High Court that one of the alleged abductors of Pamela Chisumpa and 12 others, is still not physically fit to stand trial and has recommended 3 weeks more of bed rest.

According to a latest medical report on record after Dr Brian Sonkwe from the University Teaching Hospitals, reviewed James Bwalya ,said the X-ray showed that his spine had an increase in deformity by 2 degrees.

Dr Sonkwe said the accused who was constipated was mobile without support and the deformity clinically has remained the same.

” However,there is increase zone of tenderness from T10-LSS1, initially was localized at T2 and L3. The neurology has remained the same as two weeks ago,” he said.

Dr Sonkwe, recommended another 3 weeks bed rest ,oral medication and supplements.

He added that Bwalya be confined to bed , toilet and meals in bed.

Dr Sonkwe also recommended that the accused wears a corset during transfers.

Bwalya sustained a spine injury when he allegedly attempted to escape from Mwembeshi Maximum prison in February,this year.

Lusaka High Court Judge Charles Kafunda , ordered for Bwalya to be reviewed on May 29 ,2023 and adjourned the matter to May 31,2023.

In this matter, Bwalya and Mathews Sikaonga,both 22, are accused of abducting 13 women whom they kept at a house in Lusaka’s Chalala area last year.

The duo are charged with 54 counts which include abduction,rape, aggravated robbery and assult.

(Daily Nation Zambia)