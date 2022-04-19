Pamela’s abduction case is alien to Zambia – IG

INSPECTOR General of Police Lemmy Kajoba says abduction of mobile money agent Pamela Chisumpa is strange to Zambia.

The Police Boss has confirmed in a statement to Kalemba that Pamela was last seen on Thursday crossing Cairo Road with two males who had gone to her Airtel Money Booth pretending to be customers.

Two days after her disappearance around Pamela’s boyfriend is said to have received a call from number with a demand ransom of K15,000 for her release.

“We would like to inform the public that this type of crime is alien to our country,” Kajoba stated.

He said Zambia Police took the protection of women against any form of crime very serious and had put in all resources and are working with other collaborating partners to secure a possible safe release Pamela from her abductors.

Kajoba said Police were actively investigating the matter and called on general citizenry to fully cooperate with police who are working “round the clock to have her released from the allegedly abductors”.

STATEMENT BY INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE ON THE ALLEGEDLY ABDUCTION OF PAMELA CHISUMPA .

The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the general public that we are actively investigating the matter involving a mobile money agent Pamela Chisumpa aged 22 which was initially reported to the police on April 16, 2022 as a missing person by her sister.She stated that on the material date April 13,2022 at about 14:00 hours at Shoprite trading area along Cairo road the victim was at her Airtel booth when two male persons went to her booth and pretended to be customers wanting to transact money.

Later on the duo was seen moving with her across Cairo road and that was the last time she was seen. Investigations instituted so far are indicating that on April 15, 2022 the boyfriend received a call from the victim’s phone demanding for a ransom of K15,000=00 for her release.

We would like to inform the public that this type of crime is alien to our country. The Zambia Police takes protection of women against any form of crime very serious and we have put in all our resources and are working with other collaborating partners to secure a possible safe release from the allegedly abductors. We are calling on the general citizenry to fully cooperative with us as we work round the clock to have her released from the allegedly abductors.

Lemmy Kajoba

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE

19th April, 2022