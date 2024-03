THE COURT POLICE

After I was sentenced and the court rose, the journalists outside the courtroom asked the police to parade me through the court premises handcuffed so that they can take pictures of me.

The Police refused and said, we are taking Mwewa through the tunnels. I didn’t know this information until we got to Kamwala prison.

Parading Amos Chanda in handcuffs through the court premises is completely unnecessary. They should have also taken him through the tunnels.

SMLtv