PARALLEL VOTER TABULATION: KATUMBI WINS DR CONGO ELECTIONS

Parallel results compiled by a group of civil society organisations in DR Congo show that opposition leader Moise Katumbi has won the presidential election by 67.45 percent with incumbent Felix Tshisekedi coming second at 22.99%.

The results indicate that Katumbi has polled 12,453,256 million votes against Tshisekedi who has 4,243,910 votes.

Martin Fayulu is third on 6.97% after polling a total votes of 1,287,653.

Yet the country’s electoral body, the CENI, is making frantic efforts to declare Tshisekedi as a winner in an election that has been marred with deaths, massive rigging and major operational problems.

Leading Congolese opposition party leaders have called for massive mobilization against Tshisekedi if he is declared winner with inhabitants threatening a full fledged war – DRC News Today