Paramount Chief Chitimukulu accepts Challenge to have Lozi-Bemba Tribal Cousinship

Easterners have competition as Chitimukulu embraces Lozi-Bemba tribal cousinship

IT seems Easterners will now have to settle on being the second favourite cousins of the Bemba people for today as paramount chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has accepted the challenge to establish a Lozi-Bemba tribal cousinship.

This new romance was announced during the prestigious 2024 Kuomboka Ceremony this morning.

Mwine Lubemba emphasised the importance of this move in further solidifying the longstanding relationship between the Lozi and Bemba communities.

Bembas have been known to have a thriving tribal counsinship with Easterners but today they upgrade from the relationship from Mbeba to Hopani and from Bicycle to Boat.

The relationship will boast of sharing similar traits in terms of food such as Cassava and Fish.

This decision comes in light of Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II’s attendance at the Ukusefya pa N’gwena Traditional Ceremony in 2023, a gesture that was well-received by the Bemba people.

“Aba Bemba gathered today at this habour, accept the Lozi challenge to a Bemba – Lozi tribal cousinship,” stated Chitimukulu who graced this year’s Kuomboka ceremony as guest of honour.

And Induna Imangambwa, representing the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE), extended gratitude to the people of Western Province for their warm welcome extended to Chitimukulu and his delegation

By Catherine Pule

Picture by Andy Luki

Kalemba