Paris: Eiffel tower attack claims one life

A fatal knife and hammer attack which unfolded in central Paris near the Eiffel Tower has claimed the life of a German national as well as injuries to two others, including a British man.

The incident occurred around 21:00 local time on Saturday, prompting anti-terrorism prosecutors to launch an investigation.



A 26-year-old French national, previously known to security services, was swiftly apprehended.

The attack took place on Quai de Grenelle, where the victim, accompanied by his wife, was fatally stabbed.



The swift action of a taxi driver saved the wife’s life.

The assailant then fled across a nearby bridge over the River Seine, subsequently assaulting two more individuals—one with a hammer.



French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin revealed that the suspect, identified as Armand R, was Tasered and arrested on charges of pre-meditated murder and attempted assassination related to a terrorist enterprise.

The injured Frenchman and British tourist, both stable, received medical attention.

The alleged attacker, expressing grievances about Muslim casualties in Afghanistan and Palestine, shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the assault.

Darmanin disclosed the suspect’s prior conviction for planning an attack in 2016, a four-year prison term, and inclusion in the security services watchlist. The assailant also struggled with psychiatric disorders.

President Emmanuel Macron conveyed condolences to the victims of the “terrorist attack” and lauded emergency services.

The national anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office will oversee the investigation, following a similar incident in Arras two months ago that elevated the country’s security alert status.