PARLEYS DECISION TO REJECT REINTRODUCTION OF RELIGIOUS MINISTRY COMMENDED

Baptist Convention of Zambia -BCZ- Vice President Martin Lufunda has welcomed the move by parliament to reject the reintroduction of the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Mafken FM radio, Rev. Lufunda notes that the ministry was dormant and did not serve any purpose for the Church mother bodies in the country.

The Reverend adds that rejecting the reintroduction of the ministry is a good move as previously, the ministry’s main focus was politics and dividing the church mother bodies in the country.

Rev. Lufunda has since called on the New Dawn Administration to encourage the church to preach morality and values of the nation.