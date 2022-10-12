PARLIAMENT PASSES MOTION TO IMPROVE CONDITIONS OF SERVICE FOR COUNCILLORS MOVED BY KANCHIBIYA MP- SUNDAY CHANDA

Wednesday, 12, October, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Parliament this afternoon passed a motion to urge government to improve conditions of service for Councillors across the country.

The Motion was moved by Kanchibiya MP Sunday Chilufya Chanda and was seconded by Nalolo MP Imanga Wamunyima.

The house unanimously supported the motion as all the Members of Parliament that debated agreed that the conditions of service must be improved.

Among the members that debated in support of the motion were Education Minister, Douglas Siakalima, Petauke MP Emmanuel Banda, Chitambo MP, Remember Mutale, Information Minister Chushi Kasanda.

And in winding up debate, the mover of the motion commended all the Members including Ministers for supporting the motion.

“Today what we have done is justice for the Councillors…. on this day, our Councillors countrywide will know that they have representative irrespective of one’s political belonging, ” Hon. Chanda said.