By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

PARLIAMENT RESTRICTS USE OF MEDIA AND VISITORS’ CENTRE BY MPS



Parliament has issued guidelines that have restricted the use of the Media and Visitors’ Centre usually used by Patriotic Front Members of Parliament in the address to the nation of parliamentary and national issues.



The Clerk in his communication dated 19th June 2023, has limited the subjects of discussions to only issues affecting Parliament and it’s welfare.



When MPs speak from the Media Centre, they enjoy the same immunities and privileges as if they were speaking on the floor of the House.

Acting Clerk of the National Assembly, Roy Ngulube has stated that the Centre will not be used by Members of Parliament without prior approval from the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly.