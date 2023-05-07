PARTIAL ACCESS TO NAPSA FUNDS, _COULD THIS BE THE MONEY PF CADRES WERE PUBLICLY SHARING, BURNING AND DISPLAYING?

Authored By Mupishi Jones

President Hakainde Hichilema hasn’t printed any extra money in circulation from the time he assumed office and yet he’s managed to pay off all those retirees who were camping

at the ministry of justice when Given Lucinda, the current masquerader as Acting PF President was the Minister.

Who can forget all that drama, prayer and fasting meetings which retirees where holding at Given Lucinda’s former office,do you still hear them today? President Hakainde Hichilema hasn’t printed any extra money for him to increase CDF from K1.6m to K28.3m.President Hakainde Hichilema hasn’t borrowed carelessly for him to finance free education to our children, neither has he done abracadabra to raise cash for him to restore meal allowances to university .

President Hakainde Hichilema and his team are prudently using the same facilities and instruments left by the former regime to manage public affairs.

The question is where was all this money previously going to? What was it being spent on? You can’t tell me that it was building roads and other infrastructures because that was borrowed money, loans,eurobonds!

Is it not the same retirees money that the PF cadres were publicly and shamelessly displaying and burning in front of the suffering masses including before retirees themselves?

Is it not the same money which the PF was paying musicians to compose alebwelelapo political campaign songs which songs they were forcing the same retirees, university students, civil servants to be singing and dancing? Is it not the same money the PF were using to buy off opposition political party members to insult President Hakainde Hichilema before defecting to the PF? This is the same money President Hakainde Hichilema today is giving to civil servants as partial access to NAPSA contributions.This is the same money that is making PF to desperately start using unorthodox episodes in trying to bounce back so that they can come and continue were they ended? Zambians, let’s open our eyes, this money being given towards partial access to NAPSA funds, the K28.3m CDF increment, the money being used today to pay salaries for thousands of newly recruited civil servants, the money President Hakainde Hichilema is using to finance free education, the money President Hakainde Hichilema is using to pay meal allowances to university students has always been there during the PF regime except it was being shared amongst themselves!

This could even be the source of these questionable deals involving $400,000 dollars and other money’s being forfeited to the state.This was the same money which the PF regime was using to finance extravagantly their political party campaign camps especially during bye-elections.

What President Hakainde Hichilema and his team are doing is just to methodically realign priorities but using the same facilities and instruments left by Edgar Lungu’s regime.The other notable point of departure from Edgar and the PF’s administrative culture is that President Hakainde Hichilema is focused at providing at individual level, to each and every concerned citizen of Zambia and not only at members of his UPND only!

Everyone today knows that if it was during the PF regime of one Edgar and his team, even this partial access to NAPSA funds,there were going to be several lists of selected priority beneficiaries being submitted from PF secretariat to NAPSA CEO and his inner management team! A similar list would have been submitted to the PSC,LGSC and other boards responsible for recruitment of public service workers.However, the atmosphere under Bally is totally different.Today, even the partisan narrative has totally changed because it doesn’t matter whether one is a member of UPND,PF,MMD,SP, they’re all queing back-to-back to access part of their pension benefit contributions from NAPSA.They are all applying and given equal opportunities to be recruited and employed as civil servants.They are all being given equal opportunities to apply for contracts under CDF and other government contracts.The political party stronghold narrative has equally disappeared because President Hakainde Hichilema and his team are distributing this same CDF at the same time to all the 156 constituencies without bringing partisan stronghold narrative into the picture!

However,one is still compelled to pause the same question, where is this money coming from which President Hakainde Hichilema and his team are disbursing towards CDF programs (K28.3m), K11b partial access to NAPSA,free education, salaries for over 60,000 newly recruited public service workers and other activities?

Before you answer that question,in the first place were was it, and what was it used for?

The answer is,that’s the same money PF was sharing and shamelessly displaying by its cadres!

Remember how retirees where camping at Given Lucinda’s office crying for their hard earned pension money? That was the same money the PF were bragging about……,retirees money! That’s the same $400,000 money you are hearing today that was being hidden to so called safe custody!

No wonder balepafwaisha ukubwelelapo to come and continue with their thurgery and barberic behavior.

The PF think we have forgotten how many of our citizens were killed in cold blood by the their regime led by one Edgar?

The people that want Edgar back are those who cannot survive in a civilized society like today! These are the type who thrive in a chaotic environment.

