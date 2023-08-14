PARTNER WITH US, KBF URGES CHURCH

…We’re serving the same citizens…

Politicians and the Church serve the same citizens and should therefore find common ground for fruitful partnerships, Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) president Kelvin Bwalya has said.

Mr Bwalya said in Lusaka Sunday his party would work closely with the Church to improve the social and economic lives of citizens.

He was speaking as guest of honour during a fundraising and harvest service at Middle West Congregation of the United Church of Zambia (UCZ).

“I’m assuring you that my party and I will not forget the Church. We shall work with the Church. The first step is for you as Middle West Congregation and us to become partners and put God first in everything we are doing,” Mr Bwalya said.

Earlier in his homily, guest preacher Reverend Luckson Kayula from Mazabuka, Southern Province, appealed to Christians to trust God because he is faithful to those who have trust in him.

ZMP