Passenger is found dead in plane toilet during flight

A passenger has been found dead in a plane toilet during a flight from Tenerife to Manchester.

During the journey on Tuesday, fellow travellers on the Jet2 plane noticed the cubicle had been locked for some time, prompting them to alert staff, The Mirror reported.

The crew eventually opened the door, and found that the man had died, before the plane was diverted to Cork airport in Ireland.

‘Flight LS918 from Tenerife to Manchester diverted to Cork Airport on Tuesday 2nd January, due to a customer requiring medical attention,’ a Jet2 spokesperson told MailOnline.

‘Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer sadly passed away, despite the best efforts of our highly-trained crew who intervened as soon as they became aware.

‘This was an extremely difficult situation for our crew and we would like to thank them for their efforts.

‘Our thoughts are with the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time.’

One passenger onboard told the newspaper that their husband noticed the toilet door had been locked for some time ‘and he said that he thought he was dead. Tragically he was right.’

The passenger said the crew were initially dismissive towards their husband, before they checked the cubicle. They believe the person was travelling alone.

They added that the plane was due to land in Manchester at 8.30pm on Tuesday, but that passengers had to wait for another plane in Cork, eventually arriving at 1.30am.