Pastor Arrested for Washing Private Part of a Pregnant Woman With Salt Water

A fake Ghanaian pastor, Kelvin Abeka, has been arrested for pretending to be a junior pastor of Prophet Ogyaba.

Abeka was exposed after instilling fear in a pregnant woman and forcing her to bathe her genitalia with salt water.

The incident came to light after Prophet Ogyaba, the founder and head of the Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry, questioned Abeka in his office.

In a video posted by Oman Channel, Abeka confessed to impersonating his junior pastor to win the trust of unsuspecting individuals.

The heavily pregnant woman who was the victim of Abeka’s actions was also present in the office. Abeka tried to justify his actions, claiming he was acting at God’s command.