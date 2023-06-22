PASTOR COLLAPSES AND DIES DURING CHURCH FELLOWSHIP

By Kampa Senkwe

A Pastor of Lubuto has died after he collapsed while attending a Pastor’s Fellowship in the Central Business District.

Pastor Isaac Musonda is reported to have collapsed, Wednesday morning as he led a Praise and Worship session at Plaza 5 building before he was rushed to Ndola Teaching Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Pastor Musonda popularly known as “Ntoteleko Imwe” used to shepherd a church in Lubuto West near Pa Lupuli. He is survived by a wife and children.

Funeral gathering is in Lubuto Extension near A Plus Academy.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident a 50-year-old man has died after he collapsed at home in Lubuto West.

Daniel Kunda Kasongo popularly known as Ngizo who used to work as a barber at Lubuto Market is reported to have died Thursday around 12:30 hrs.

📷: LEFT: Pastor Isaac Musonda| RIGHT: Daniel Kunda Kasongo

SOURCE: LUBUTO COMMUNITY NEWS