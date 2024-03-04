Pastor receives heat for insinuating Mr Ibu died because he didn’t use his life to serve God

A pastor has gone on Facebook to compare Mr Ibu to Pastor E.A. Adeboye.

Just minutes after the death of John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, was announced, Pastor Fortune Makarios took to Facebook to insinuate that Mr Ibu, who was younger that Adeboye, died at age 62 because he did use his life to serve God.

He added that Adeboye is still healthy at 62.

He wrote: “The Man on the left is a Pastor and He is Celebrating His 82Years old Birthday today.

“The brother on the right is a comedian and He just died at 62 today

“What do you learn from this ?

“Use your Life to Serve GOD. UNTIMELY DEATH SHALL NOT BE YOUR PORTION IN JESUS NAME.”

His post has angered many and he has been slammed as insensitive.

After he was called out, he returned to Facebook to write: “IF YOU THINK GOD Called ME TO PLEASE you. YOU ARE JOKING

“IF YOU LIKE INSULT ME FOR SAYING THE TRUTH ON MY PREVIOUS POST

BUT YOU CANNOT CHANGE THE TRUTH THAT THOSE WHO GENUINELY SERVE GOD WITH THEIR LIFE LIKE PAPA ADEBOYE CANNOT DIE UNTIMELY.

“MY NAME IS PASTOR FORTUNE

YE SHALL KNOW THE TRUTH AND THE TRUTH SHALL MAKE YOU FREE !!! JOHN 8:32. #PASTORFORTUNESPEAKS.”