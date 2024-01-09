PATRIOTIC FRONT GIVEN PERMISSION TO CLEAN LUSAKA CBD

PATRIOTIC FRONT GIVEN PERMISSION TO CLEAN CBD

Lusaka- Tuesday,9th January 2024

The Lusaka City Council has approved a request by the Patriotic Front to join in cleaning the Lusaka Central Business District.

On 30th December 2023, Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon. Raphael Nakachinda offered his members to help and join the cleaning of the Lusaka CBD in light of the widespread cholera outbreak that has claimed over 200 lives.

But Acting Town Clerk, Eng. Liftery Ndaba rejected the offer claiming Mr. Nakacinda did not represent the Patriotic Front as illegally amended records at the Registrar of Societies showed.

Following an appeal to the Mayor and the Lusaka City Council, His Worship Chilando Chitangala has accepted the offer stating that the fight against the cholera out-break required a multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholder approach and therefore demanded the participation of all stakeholders.

“I commend you for your offer to partner with us in our efforts to realise a clean and healthy city.” ,she stated.

Ms. Chitangala has also stated that the request by the Patriotic Front met all official criteria to accept donations, material, financial, and other support as outlined by the Council’s own strategy and Local Government regulations.

“This is in line with the City’s Solid Waste Management policy which outlines strategies to address solid waste and recognizes the value of collaboration with the residents, businesses, community organization in these strategies.”she stated.

She has since directed the Acting Town Clerk to meet Mr. Nakacinda and their teams to sit and plan for the activity.

Below is the official response

The Secretary General Patriotic Front LUSAKA

Dear Sir,

RE: OFFER TO CLEAN THE BUSINESS DISTRICT

I refer to your letter of 30th December, 2023 in which you complained about the response of the Town Clerk to your offer to join the on-going effort against the cholera outbreak, by helping to clean the Central Business District (CBD).

I commend you for your offer to partner with us in our efforts to realise a clean and healthy city.

As you are aware, a clean and healthy city cannot be achieved by the local authority alone and therefore requires the concerted efforts by all stakeholders.

The council has and continues to receive support in various forms, from individuals and organisations, in a bid mobilise the required resources to safeguard the health and safety of the residents of Lusaka.

This is in line with the City’s Solid Waste Management policy which outlines strategies to address solid waste and recognizes the value of collaboration with the residents, businesses, community organization in these strategies.

The need for support from stakeholders is even more acute now that we are faced with a raging cholera outbreak which has so far affected over Four thousand (4, 000) people in Lusaka with over Hundred and Seventy (170) deaths as at 5th January, 2024.

Please be informed that donations, financial and material, are welcome for as long as they are in keeping with our mandate and meet the established criteria for receiving donations.

As a way forward, I wish to suggest a meeting between a representative of your organization and the relevant sections of the Council to ensure that this opportunity is utilised in the best possible way.

A clean Lusaka is possible if we work together.

Yours respectfully,

Chilando Chitangala (Ms) THE MAYOR

Cc;Eng. Liftery Ndaba – The Acting Town Clerk, Lusaka City Council