Patson Daka Delighted With Zambia’s Draw Against DR Congo

In a hard-fought battle, Zambia managed to secure a draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo in their Africa Cup of Nations opener. Leicester City striker Patson Daka expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance, acknowledging the tough nature of the game.

“We knew it would be a challenge, especially as it was our first match in the competition against a strong opponent,” Daka said. Despite not creating many opportunities, Zambia took the lead through Kings Kangwa, much to the delight of Daka. However, he believes there is room for improvement in their attacking game.

Looking ahead to their next match against Tanzania, Daka urged his team to stay focused and work hard for maximum points. He emphasized the need to not underestimate their opponents, as Tanzania will be looking to bounce back from their own loss.

With a point in the bag, Zambia aims to build momentum and secure victory in their upcoming fixture.

-Zambia Reports