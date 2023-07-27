PATSON DAKA FEELING MOTIVATED IN LEICESTER’S PRE-SEASON TOUR OF THAILAND.

Leicester City striker Patson Daka is feeling motivated and ready for the new season after a productive pre-season tour of Thailand.

The Zambia international spoke to LCFC.com on Monday following training, and said that the team is “connected, supporting each other, working together” and that the feeling around the team is “amazing.”

Daka said that the training sessions have been “amazing” and that the team is “excited to work, everyone is motivated.” He added that the players know how much they need the fitness they are getting from the work in Bangkok ahead of the new season.

The city was scheduled to face Tottenham Hotspur at Rajamangala National Stadium on Sunday, but the match was canceled due to torrential weather conditions. Daka said that it was a “crazy night” and that the players were “looking forward to having an amazing game and giving the fans what they deserve.”

Liverpool will provide a Premier League test for City during the Singapore leg of the trip on Sunday (10 am BST kick-off). Daka said that he is looking forward to the challenge and that the team is “just looking forward to what’s ahead.”

He said that he is “excited” for the new season and that he is “looking forward to scoring goals and helping the team win.”

The 24-year-old striker is confident that Leicester can have a successful season, and he said that the team is “ready”.

“We have a good team,” Daka said. “We have a good manager, and we are all working hard. I think we can have a good season.”