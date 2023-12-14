PATSON DAKA HITS AGAIN…scores second goal in his second appearance for Leicester this season.

0
288
Patson Daka.
Patson Daka.

PATSON DAKA HITS AGAIN…scores second goal in his second appearance for Leicester this season.

The smiling assassin strikes again

Patson Daka has scored in his second game in a row for Leicester City.

He put the Foxes in a 2-1 lead against Millwall in the English championship, a match City eventually won 3-2.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here