PCB FILES TO EVICT ZCCM-IH FROM KASENSELI

Following failure by ZCCM-IH and its subsidiary to make payments into court security for costs, PCB Mining Limited will now enforce the judgment to compel ZCCM-IH to surrender the licence, cease operations and vacate the Kasenseli Gold Mine premises in Mwinilunga.

And PCB Mining Limited director Lukonde Makungu has filed an affidavit in support of summons for an order directing the director of Mining Cadastre Department and relevant officers at the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development to immediately complete and effect the cordoning off of its small scale exploration licence number 24988-HQ-SEL from small-scale mining licence number 26457-HQ-SML owned by ZCCM-IH and restore its licence to its original state, shape and size on the strength of the judgment dated September 11, 2023.

The Kasenseli Gold Mine project comprised three licences with PCB Mining having small scale mining exploration licence number 24988 HQ-SEL and Kampoko Resources having small-scale mining exploration licence number 24999 HQ-SEL while ZCCM-IH holds licence number 26475 HQ-SML.

But in September, Lusaka High Court ordered ZCCM IH and its subsidiary Zambia Gold Company to transfer back the licence belonging to PCB Mining and further directed that they cease mining operations and vacate the licence area due to breaches contained in the memorandum of agreement signed to establish Kasenseli Gold Mines.

However, ZCCM-IH and its subsidiary filed a notice of extreme urgency, prompting the court to grant a conditional stay of execution of judgment and leave to appeal.

The condition for the stay was that the defendant (ZCCM-IH) makes a payment of US$185,700 into court, being 30 percent of US$619,000 on or before November 30, 2023, failing which the stay and application for leave to appeal will elapse.