PEMBA ACCIDENT VICTIMS MOURNED

HEART-BREAKING images coming from Sinazongwe district show families display pictures of their relatives from last Thursday’s Pemba district accident that killed 16 people.

Government ferried the bodies of the deceased persons Monday morning to reunite with their families, except this time for burial.

This is the single most fatal carnage in about five years after the 2016 twin accident that killed 25 five people when a Power Tools bus crashed at the Serenje turn off, Byta FM can confirm.

Police said , the bus driver failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed and crushed, killing 22 people — while another truck killed three officers who came to rescue the victims.

📷: Michael Himusa